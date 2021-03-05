Becker Capital Management Inc. Buys 500 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.69.

Shares of APD stock opened at $256.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.15. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

