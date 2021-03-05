Becker Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Ingredion worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ingredion by 568.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 89.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 24.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Shares of INGR stock opened at $89.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.11 and a fifty-two week high of $93.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INGR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.60.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.