Becker Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,520 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total value of $367,842.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Franco Fogliato sold 8,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $835,639.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,670 shares of company stock valued at $31,631,982. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $98.50 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $112.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.76.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%.

COLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Cowen raised their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.30.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.