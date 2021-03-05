Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,699,914. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,976 shares of company stock worth $1,331,224. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $53.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.38.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.