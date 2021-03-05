Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $2.74 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,825 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,524 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 131,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 2,839 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE:UNH opened at $333.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $335.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Stephens lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.