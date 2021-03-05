Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $5 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,819,000 after buying an additional 785,327 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Realty Income by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,070,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,907,000 after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Realty Income by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,946,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,520,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,128,000 after acquiring an additional 194,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $59.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.15. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $78.00.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.2345 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on O. Mizuho lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

