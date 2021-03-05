Becker Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,033.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,970.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,727.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

