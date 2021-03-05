Becker Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 254.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 80,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 61,032 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 66,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 48,215 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.2% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 88,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 66,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $71.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

