Becker Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,208 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after buying an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,657 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 696.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,420,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,349 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 447.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,037,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,732 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Truist raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.34.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $58.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average is $41.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $59.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.