Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,095 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,801 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,095 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average of $41.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

