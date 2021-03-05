Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,180 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Becker Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,180 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. FMR LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533,688 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,827,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $545,859,000 after buying an additional 3,374,857 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter valued at $34,765,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in American International Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 5,480,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,887,000 after buying an additional 524,168 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,575,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other American International Group news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AIG stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.62. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

