Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,753 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Becker Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $84.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.80. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $89.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

