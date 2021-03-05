Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,574,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 43,426 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $393,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,562,827,000 after buying an additional 852,823 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,463,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $366,231,000 after acquiring an additional 829,627 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $796,105,000 after acquiring an additional 572,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,584,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,764,816,000 after purchasing an additional 382,899 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 37.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,099,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,930,000 after purchasing an additional 298,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

BDX stock opened at $240.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.23, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

