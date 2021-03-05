Beddow Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. EOG Resources comprises about 1.4% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferris Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 17,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in EOG Resources by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,250 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $2.15 on Friday, hitting $73.58. 267,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,013,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of -137.36 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $73.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average is $48.01.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

