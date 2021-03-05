Beddow Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 31,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 29,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $316,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,870. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XEC traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.34. The stock had a trading volume of 17,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,560. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.85.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.73%.

XEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

