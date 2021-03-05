Beddow Capital Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 226.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares during the quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WPM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.73. 191,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,906. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a $64.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.42.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

