Beddow Capital Management Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,275 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 1.5% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

KMI stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.81. 768,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,221,701. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 313.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $20.10.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

