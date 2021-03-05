Beddow Capital Management Inc. Has $3.57 Million Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,395 shares during the quarter. ABB makes up about 2.5% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in ABB by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in ABB by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in ABB by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in ABB by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 57,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in ABB by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.45. 227,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,168. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $30.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ABB in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

