Beddow Capital Management Inc. Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies comprises about 2.9% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 63.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,679 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 15.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $392,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 44.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 59.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 24,423 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $440,569.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,429.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WAB traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $73.74. 15,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,257. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.94. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $84.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAB. Wolfe Research raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

