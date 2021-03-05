Beddow Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global comprises about 1.5% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at $55,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at $159,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LBTYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

Liberty Global stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.61. 58,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.11. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.71). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

