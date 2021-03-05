Beddow Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,875 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,885 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV accounts for about 3.2% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $545,069,000 after acquiring an additional 308,003 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,565,448 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $84,346,000 after acquiring an additional 109,126 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 960,698 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,762,000 after acquiring an additional 53,079 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,500,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 271,449 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $14,626,000 after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,580. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average of $62.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.27, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $72.41.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

