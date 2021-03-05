Beefy.Finance Market Cap Reaches $71.72 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 5th. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $71.72 million and $1.14 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance token can now be bought for about $996.09 or 0.02043549 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.85 or 0.00293062 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00008187 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007904 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00064595 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Token Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000 tokens. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

