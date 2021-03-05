Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Up 75.5% This Week

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 52.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $383,426.09 and $413,123.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded up 75.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 135.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Beetle Coin Token Profile

Beetle Coin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 257,427,476 tokens. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

