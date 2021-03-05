Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Down 31.9% in February

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 349,800 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the January 28th total of 513,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,498.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BDRFF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFF opened at $101.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.81. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $89.10 and a 12 month high of $122.56.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

