Beldex Price Down 7.7% Over Last Week (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 5th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $82.57 million and approximately $12,446.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0842 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

