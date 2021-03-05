BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Upgraded to Hold by Kepler Capital Markets

BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) was upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BELIMO in a report on Friday, December 11th.

OTCMKTS BLHWF remained flat at $$7,399.99 during trading hours on Friday. BELIMO has a 1-year low of $7,399.99 and a 1-year high of $8,550.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8,203.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8,335.14.

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets electrical actuator solutions, valve systems, and sensors for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems worldwide. The company offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer units, variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers.

