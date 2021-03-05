Bella Protocol Market Cap Hits $55.98 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Bella Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $2.50 or 0.00005100 BTC on popular exchanges. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $55.98 million and $29.50 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bella Protocol has traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00057162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.14 or 0.00750409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00025790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00031617 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00059169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00042501 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a token. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,375,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi

Bella Protocol Token Trading

