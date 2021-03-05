Belvoir Group PLC (BLV.L) (LON:BLV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $154.45

Shares of Belvoir Group PLC (BLV.L) (LON:BLV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.45 ($2.02) and traded as high as GBX 175 ($2.29). Belvoir Group PLC (BLV.L) shares last traded at GBX 170 ($2.22), with a volume of 26,759 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 172.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 154.45. The company has a market capitalization of £59.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23.

About Belvoir Group PLC (BLV.L) (LON:BLV)

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. The company operates three property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 365 individual businesses primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, and Northwood brands. It also operates a network of financial advisers offering mortgage and other property related financial services.

