Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Trading Up 18.5% This Week

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 32.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $24.23 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benchmark Protocol token can currently be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00002711 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.05 or 0.00463356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00069399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00076971 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00082447 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00050532 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.04 or 0.00463336 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 89,813,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,156,266 tokens. Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

Benchmark Protocol Token Trading

