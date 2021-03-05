Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bentley Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bentley Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BSY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $46.03 on Friday. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $54.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

