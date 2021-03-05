BEPRO Network Trading 16.2% Lower Over Last Week (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. BEPRO Network has a total market capitalization of $8.53 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BEPRO Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BEPRO Network has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00057067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.18 or 0.00756548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00025798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00031430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00059665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00042968 BTC.

BEPRO Network Profile

BEPRO is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BEPRO Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BEPRO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BEPRO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

