Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CAIXY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of CaixaBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

CAIXY remained flat at $$0.96 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 233,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,848. CaixaBank has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

