Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director Sells $4,334,400.00 in Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director James Rothman sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $4,334,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,525,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BLI stock traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,794,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,637. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a one year low of $47.28 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.47.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth $148,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLI. KeyCorp began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.