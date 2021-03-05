Berry Data Hits One Day Volume of $4.77 Million (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 31.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Berry Data has a market cap of $15.37 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for about $7.69 or 0.00015622 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Berry Data alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.57 or 0.00464587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00069167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00076900 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00082251 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00050795 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.13 or 0.00461667 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.