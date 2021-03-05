Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will report earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Berry Global Group reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Berry Global Group.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BERY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,889,000 after buying an additional 132,652 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,145,000 after buying an additional 1,030,990 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,825,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,745,000 after buying an additional 31,992 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,395,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,599,000 after buying an additional 96,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,717,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,004,000 after buying an additional 105,352 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.79. 1,117,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average is $52.76.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.