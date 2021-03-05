Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BERY. Citigroup lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BERY opened at $57.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.76. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

