Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Trading 8.5% Higher

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) shares rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.51. Approximately 597,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 310,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $440.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Berry Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Petroleum Company LLC will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 267.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

