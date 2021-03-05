Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,174 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,250 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 339,190 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $33,848,000 after buying an additional 82,400 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,231,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,756 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $98.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.48.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

