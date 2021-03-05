Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Shares Gap Up to $2,600.00

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,600 ($33.97), but opened at GBX 2,700 ($35.28). Best of the Best shares last traded at GBX 2,675 ($34.95), with a volume of 1,596 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,429.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,763.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £250.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83.

Get Best of the Best alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Best of the Best’s previous dividend of $20.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. Best of the Best’s payout ratio is currently 0.04%.

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Best of the Best Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best of the Best and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.