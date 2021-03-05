Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,429.30

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,429.30 ($31.74) and traded as high as GBX 2,774 ($36.24). Best of the Best shares last traded at GBX 2,600 ($33.97), with a volume of 621 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,429.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,763.48. The stock has a market cap of £243.93 million and a P/E ratio of 30.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This is an increase from Best of the Best’s previous dividend of $20.00. Best of the Best’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.04%.

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

