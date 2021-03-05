BetProtocol Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. BetProtocol has a market cap of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One BetProtocol token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00056879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.43 or 0.00754036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00031321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00059322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00042584 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BetProtocol is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

