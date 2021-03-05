BetterBetting (BETR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,490.00

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded up 87.6% against the US dollar. One BetterBetting token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. BetterBetting has a total market cap of $509,708.08 and $1,490.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BetterBetting alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00056295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $360.25 or 0.00748997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00026532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00031474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00060333 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00043226 BTC.

BetterBetting Token Profile

BetterBetting (BETR) is a token. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 tokens. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org

BetterBetting Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BetterBetting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetterBetting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.