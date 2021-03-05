Bezant Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,081.00 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 54.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Bezant token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Bezant has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $3,081.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 39% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00056762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.78 or 0.00751418 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00025634 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00031570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00059333 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00042488 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant (BZNT) is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bezant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

