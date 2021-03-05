B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of B&G Foods in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $510.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BGS. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

BGS stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average of $29.26. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in B&G Foods by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in B&G Foods by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

