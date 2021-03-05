B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Trading Up 6.6%

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) shares were up 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.48 and last traded at $30.07. Approximately 3,254,465 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,627,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. B&G Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $510.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,505,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,213,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,063,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 569.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 313,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,882,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,199,000 after purchasing an additional 298,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

