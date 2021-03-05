BHPCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $13.06 Million (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. BHPCoin has a total market capitalization of $13.06 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BHPCoin has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BHPCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.41 or 0.00463947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00068597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00077054 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00084038 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00049771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.18 or 0.00465513 BTC.

BHPCoin Profile

BHPCoin was first traded on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

