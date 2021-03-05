Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Up 6.8%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) shot up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.90 and last traded at $23.92. 176,733 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 176,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCYC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $509.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.01.

In other news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $146,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,623,868.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $856,400. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 240.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,363,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 962,652 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $7,972,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a holding company, which engages in the development of biopharmaceuticals. It focuses on developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

