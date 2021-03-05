Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.89

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$12.89 and last traded at C$12.81, with a volume of 7950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.53.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

