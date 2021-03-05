Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will announce earnings of $2.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.52. Big Lots posted earnings of $2.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIG traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,947,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,503. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $68.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average is $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

