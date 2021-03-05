Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.33. Big Lots also updated its Q1 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 1.30-1.45 EPS.
BIG opened at $60.69 on Friday. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $68.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.58.
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Big Lots from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Big Lots from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.42.
About Big Lots
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.
